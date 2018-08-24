Loss to coffee plantations: Karnataka seeks Centre’s help

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As flood-ravaged Kodagu limps back to normalcy, the state government has begun the process of assessing damage to life and property. Multiple letters have been written to the Coffee Board requesting officials to be present during damage assessment. The state government also hopes to get the Union government’s help in compensating planters who have lost or incurred damages to their estates.

“We need a team from the Central Coffee Board to assess the damage and estimate compensation for planters. Compensation according to NDRF guidelines will not suffice considering the extent of damage caused. A special package needs to be worked out,” Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told The New Indian Express.

“Hundreds of officials from the Revenue Department are already working on the ground. We have deputed drafters from neighbouring districts and 100 assistants from Agriculture and Horticulture Department have been deputed for assessment for agriculture crop. We have asked Coffee Board members to be with our officials when assessing plantation crops,” said Gangaram Baderia, Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Revenue.