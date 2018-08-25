Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises Rs 7-crore CSR fund to Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: For all its contribution to the country’s defence, it is time for Kodagu to get something back from the sector. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who visited Kodagu on Friday announced that Rs 7 crore from the CSR fund of the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) would be released to the district for flood relief works.

As a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, she would also provide Rs 1 crore to Kodagu from her MP Local Area Development Fund, she stated.The minister inspected the damage caused by floods and landslides in the district. Visiting rain-affected areas in Kushalnagar and Madapura, she headed to relief centres where she interacted with children and grown-ups alike who shared their pain with her.

She confirmed that a damage assessment team of the Union Government would visit the district and submit a comprehensive report, after which relief funds would be released by the Centre. “The state government will also submit a report. But this team will work separately. It will be ready to take inputs from the people of Kodagu too,” she said.

She promised to take part in a meeting with Union Home Minister and Road Transport Minister to present a firsthand report of the devastation caused in the district. “I will report what I have seen to the Prime Minister,” she said.

At a press conference later, she said she was in constant touch with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from August 15 and assigned two sub-columns of the Army for rescue works in Mukkodlu and Kaluru in Kodagu. She appreciated the efforts of the Army in constructing two temporary bridges at Mukkodlu and Kaalur.

“The district has seen a major destruction and as the land here is fragile, no immediate relief could be provided. ,” she said.

Rehabilitate displaced students: Lokayukta

Bengaluru: Taking note of the hardship faced by students in flood-hit Kodagu district, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has directed the Education Department to rehabilitate them in appropriate educational institutions and hostels to enable them to pursue their education. Initiating suo motu proceedings following media reports on the plight of students, the Lokayukta issued notice to the Principal Secretaries, Department of Higher Education and Primary and Secondary Education and other authorities.

Fix Shiradi Ghat Rd in a week: Sadananda Gowda to Revanna

Mangaluru: Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday wrote to state Public Works Department Minister H D Revanna seeking a speedy clearing of debris on the Shiradi Ghat road. The Shiradi Ghat road, a vital link between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, has been cut off following recent landslides. Many from the two districts - Dakshina Kannada and Udupi - have moved to Bengaluru for employment. But Mangaluru-Bengaluru roads and railway connectivity are severed.

Death toll rises to 17

The death toll in the recent flood havoc has increases to 17 with NDRF (Mangaluru) team retrieving a body from the ruins of a landslide at Jodupala. The body of Gowramma, wife of late Basappa who was also killed in the landslide, was retrieved by rescue men on Friday. Decomposed dad body of Gowramma was identified by her brother Umesh from the bangle she used to always wear that still strung on to the body.

Police personnel to donate one day’s salary

Madikeri: State police department will contribute B5.8 crore by donating their one day salary, said DGP Neelamani Raju who viisted Kodagu district on Friday. She collected the overall report of the damages and deaths caused in the district. Neelamani said a search operation is ongoing and confirmed that all rescue teams including Army will be stationed in the district until all dead bodies and missing persons are recovered.