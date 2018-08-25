Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says conspiracy cost him second term

He said that he will return to power if he had the blessings of the state’s people. 

Published: 25th August 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | EPS

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | EPS

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday added a new dimension to the conspiracy theories surrounding the present coalition arrangement in Karnataka, saying a political conspiracy prevented him from becoming chief minister for the second time. He also went on to say that he will return to power if he had the blessings of the state’s people. 

Significantly, Siddaramaiah chose to make the statement from the home turf of the H D Deve Gowda family.“All forces opposed to me got united to ensure that I don’t become the CM for a second time,” the Congress leader said while addressing party workers in a village near Holenarsipur in Hassan district, a stronghold of the JD(S).

Though he did not take any names, he made no effort to hide his displeasure about the coalition government. “Unfortunately, everything in politics now depends on caste and cash. It is not good for democracy and society,” he said, adding there was no such discrimination when he was chief minister and the government had started many schemes for the benefit of the poor from all sections.

Sending a clear message that he cannot be ignored, he said nothing is constant in politics. “I am not scared and I will not sit quietly. In politics, we should never be scared of anything as nothing is constant. It is like river water, which keeps flowing. What goes up has to come down,” he remarked.Though Siddaramaiah is chairman of the coalition coordination committee, the perception is that the government has sidelined him by not consulting him while taking major decisions.

Over the last few weeks, the former chief minister had written many letters expressing displeasure about the government’s decisions, including hiking fuel prices and reducing the quantity of rice given under Anna Bhagya scheme.

KPCC chief: Siddu did not criticise coalition

KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao tried to downplay it saying that all that Siddaramaiah said was that the Congress government did good work but people were swayed by other factors during elections. The former CM did not criticise the coalition arrangement or the government, he added. Former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni, who was also in Hassan on Friday, chose to interpret Siddaramaiah’s remark on “what goes up has to come down”, as in reference to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.According to political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri, by making those statements in Hassan, Siddaramaiah was reasserting his presence. “He wants to reassert his presence and remind everyone that he cannot be ignored. It is very significant to note that he doesn’t have good relations with the JD(S) leadership and made those statements in Hassan,” he added.

Defends Rahul’s statements

Mysuru: KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao has defended Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Germany that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “failed to deliver the goods and is spreading hatred”. Gundurao said Gandhi’s observation is “right” as the Centre failed to create jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat