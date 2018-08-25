Kodagu floods: Karnataka CM’s relief fund received Rs 25.16 crore so far

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Donations towards the Chief Minister's natural calamity relief fund to help in rehabilitation of rain-ravaged districts of Karnataka, including Kodagu, has touched Rs 25.16 crore. The Chief Minister's Office on Friday released a break-up of total donations made to the official relief fund account. Pledges made by government staffers, various cooperatives and employee associations have also been considered in the accounts.

While cheques and Demand Drafts for the relief fund were being accepted physically or by post at the Chief Minister's Office, the government opened up options for online transfer only on August 20. As on Friday evening, the total donations contributed to the CM's relief fund stands at Rs 25,16,89,808. Out of the total receipts, Rs 13,59,90,418 has come in the form of DDs and cheques while Rs 9,06,99,390.44 has been donated online, including via Paytm. As much as Rs 2.5 crore has been pledged by various organisations, including government doctors' association and government primary school teachers' association. "Many people have come forward to make donations to help in the rehabilitation process. While thanking them for their generosity, I also hope that their contributions motivate others to make donations as well," Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said.

The Chief Minister has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers for Home Affairs and Defence explaining the extent of damage in districts affected by the floods. "We have sought an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. We need the Centre's intervention for the rehabilitations process," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byregowda.Donations are still being accepted via online and offline modes. Donations to the Chief Minister's natural calamity fund can be made online.

A/C Number: 37887098605

IFSC code: SBIN0040277

MICR Number: 560002419

Heavy rains forecast for Kodagu

Bengaluru: Relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kodagu are likely to be hampered over the next two-three days as the Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy showers over the district for the next 72 hours. On Friday, the rainfall was less than usual and the sun had come out at several villages and panchayats. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), till Friday morning, the rainfall was an average of 6.7 mm, less than the 13.7 mm rainfall considered normal at this time. Continuous rains are likely to halt all road repair work and discourage those looking to access their homes or repair them.