Three killed, 41 injured as bus overturns at Talikoti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Three persons were killed and 41 sustained injuries when the bus in which they were travelling overturned after its driver attempted to manoeuvre his vehicle to avoid crashing into a truck coming from the opposite end. The truck was about to collide with the bus after one of its tyres burst, forcing the bus driver to bring his vehicle to the side of the road to avoid the collision when it overturned. The incident occured at Konannur Cross near Talikoti.

The deceased have been identified as Amrutha Chandrashekar (40), resident of Miraj, Vinod Bakli (28) of Talikoti and S Manappa (48) of Surpur. After performing autopsy, all the bodies were sent to their hometowns. The condition of five injured is stated to be critical.

All the injured were rushed to a primary health centre for treatment soon after the police arrived at the spot with an ambulance. A case has been registered at the Talikoti Police Station against the truck driver.