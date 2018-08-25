Will mightier than disaster

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Perhaps, will is a greater force than a natural calamity. On August 26, Manjula of Makkanduru and her bridegroom were scheduled to enter wedlock. As disaster struck Kodagu in the form of devastating floods and landslides, the plan appeared to be shelved. But now hopes have been kindled as many have come forward to make her wedding a reality.

For Manjula’s family, her proposed marriage with Rajesh was a much-anticipated event as she is the only girl among her siblings. When all arrangements were made for the wedding, nature’s fury struck. They lost everything from their house to other belongings. Sheltered at a relief centre, the family decided to cancel the scheduled wedding.

However, the event is set to be held as Madikeri Lions Club and Seva Bharati organisations have come forward to host the wedding at Omkareshwara Temple.

“My older brother Annappa, dreamt of a grand wedding. Invitation cards were printed. But after the disaster, we had lost hopes. But then, the media came to our rescue. And as our story came to light, we started receiving immense support,” said Manjula.