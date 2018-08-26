Home States Karnataka

Bhadravati barbers give free haircut to Kodagu flood victims

A big challenge was in wait for a group of barbers from Bhadravati who arrived in Kodagu for the unique relief offer of free haircut and shave to victims of the recent floods.

Hairdressers from Bhadravati give haircuts to flood victims on Friday|Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

Seven men, some of who own hairdressing shops, left for Kodagu on Thursday night and spent the entire Friday providing their service to those taking shelter in relief camps. They visited three such camps and went on to attend to a whopping 300 customers, without charging them even a penny. The barbers had pooled in money to drive all the way to Madikeri.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Saturday, after they returned to Bhadravati, the barbers termed the service as “most satisfactory”. “After we reached the relief camps, we made an announcement about the free service,” one of them said.

“The people probably treated it as a distraction from the grief they suffered at the loss of their homes and belongings. Several of them preferred to undergo a shave though the number of haircuts we ended up doing was no less. On any Sunday, we attend to at least 20 customers but here some of the hairdressers in our team attended to over 40 people,” said Raghu Shankarghatta who works at R V Hair Dressers in Bhadravati.

