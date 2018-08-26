‘Karnataka cabinet expansion in September’

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: KPCC president Dinesh Gundu on Saturday said the cabinet expansion will take place in September and all vacant posts will be filled up.

Raosaid the Congress will seek people’s support in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by explaining them about the ‘failures’ of the BJP-led NDA government.

“They have pushed the country into peril. Promises on putting an end to corruption and terrorism, bringing back black money from foreign banks and women’s safety have not been fulfilled,” he said.