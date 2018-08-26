Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks trigger debate on stability

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks of becoming Chief Minister for the second time triggered a debate on the stability of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he is “aware of forces trying to destabilise the government”, but will not worry about it, while a BJP leader said the government’s days are numbered.

“I will continue to focus on doing good work and will not worry about the stability of my government or even try to protect my post, “ the CM said during a function in the city on Saturday. “I have become the CM accidentally and do not know how many days I will be in this position. As long as I am the CM, I will do my best for people,” he said. He went on to add that his government is stable.

Indirectly referring to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that only caste and cash matter in politics, the CM said he has never worked on the basis of caste. He warned officials involved in such practices to make amends or face action. He also took a dig at the Congress leader by saying that despite many hurdles he took a major initiative like waiving farm loans. “Those who are trying to destablise the government must know what kind of relationship I have with MLAs and how I work,” he added.

Though the combative CM tried to allay apprehensions about stability of his government, the developments in the last two days have yet again brought to fore differences among coalition partners, though they do not admit it. “The government’s days are numbered and it would collapse in 15 days,” said Suresh Angadi, BJP MP from Belagavi. The Congress will withdraw its support to the Kumaraswamy government like the way it had done with the H D Deve Gowda government when he was Prime Minister, the MP added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah defended his remarks. “I said our party will come back to power after elections. What is wrong in it? Can I say our party will not come back to power?” he told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday.

The former CM, however, went on to add that the next elections will be held after five years after the end of the current assembly’s tenure. He also defended his remark of becoming CM again if people of the state bless him.

However, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundurao and other Congress leaders sought to put the debate to rest. While Gundurao said it is too early to discuss the party’s next chief ministerial candidate as the incumbent government is just three-month old, former minister and party MLA Satish Jarkiholi said the party high command will take the call on who should be the next CM, and Siddaramaiah only expressed his views.