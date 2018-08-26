Home States Karnataka

Karnataka doctors request to volunteer in flood-affected areas

In times when the Health department hasn’t been able to assess the damage caused to primary health centres as some of them remain cut off due to landslides, doctors and nurses have swamped the departm

Published: 26th August 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In times when the Health Department hasn’t been able to assess the damage caused to primary health centres as some of them remain cut off due to landslides, doctors and nurses have swamped the department with requests to volunteer in the flood-affected areas of Kodagu. In normal times, doctors have shunned working in the hilly terrains of Kodagu district.

“No doctor, especially specialists, want to be posted in Kodagu district owing to its hilly terrain, absence of ‘city life’ and children’s education, no matter how much salary we offer them because of which the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district had vacancies in 486 posts out of sanctioned 940,” said Rathan Kelkar, Mission Director, National Health Mission.

“However, ever since the floods started, 326 doctors and specialists, and 160 staff nurses have volunteered to work there even after the relief camps shut down,” Kelkar said.

Doctors and nurses who want to volunteer can fill in a Google document on the department’s website — www.karnataka.gov.in/hfw — that contains basic questions like their availability dates, contact details, organisation affiliated with and if they have their own practice among others.

Kodagu district has 196 sub-centres, 30 primary health centres out of which nine are 24/7, seven community health centres, two taluk hospitals and one district hospital.

Kodagu death toll rises to 20

Madikeri: Three dead bodies were recovered in Kodagu which was struck by landslides and floods, on Saturday. The deceased are Babu (56), Chandrappa (58) and Francis Monteiro (47). The decomposed body of Babu was found 600m deep in Udayagiri. Chandrappa’s body was found at Hebbetagiri and that of Francis at  Hadageri village. With this, the death toll in Kodagu calamity has risen to 20 while six are still missing. The search operation by Special Forces is ongoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5