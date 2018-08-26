Home States Karnataka

Kodagu teachers to be exempted from transfers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers of government schools and pre-university colleges in flood-hit Kodagu will not have to worry about the ongoing teachers’ transfer process as the Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to exempt them.

“We have considered it as a special case to give relaxation from the transfer process. The teachers and PUC lecturers working in Kodagu district will not be considered in the ongoing transfer process,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Mahesh.

The minister also said to compensate for missed classes for SSLC and PUC students, schools and colleges will conduct classes on Sundays and other holidays.

Recently, the department had announced that it will provide marks cards and other academic certificates free of cost to those who lost them during the floods.

Rs 8 crore needed for repair of schools

According to the Primary and Secondary Education Department, Rs 8 crore is needed to repair schools and colleges in Kodagu. Minister Mahesh said, “We have requested the Chief Minister to give Rs 4 crore from the CM’s relief fund. That will be half of the estimated cost and the rest we are trying through CSR.”

