Soon, law on Kannada usage in billboards

Soon it will be mandatory to have 60 per cent of name boards for commercial establishments to be written in Kannada.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:04 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon it will be mandatory to have 60 per cent of name boards for commercial establishments to be written in Kannada.

A committee constituted by Kannada and Culture Department, headed by minister Jayamala, is in the process of framing a law that will make Kannada compulsory in the name boards of commercial establishments and other public entities.

This is following the recent direction by Kananda Development Authority. The department of Kannada and Culture is now preparing a draft for the same. “In the beginning, no department was ready to take the risk. But we were firm with our decision and insisted the Kannada and Culture Department to take necessary measures,” a member of Kannada Development Authority said.

However, the plan is to place the law before the assembly and council sessions in October and November. “As there is no clarity over how much Kannada should be in the boards and even about action taking authority in case of violations, this bill will address these things specifically,” the KDA member said.

