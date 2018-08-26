Three teachers from Karnataka to receive national awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three teachers of state government schools have been selected for the national ‘best teacher’ awards announced by the Union Ministry for Human Resources Development (MHRD), which will be presented on Teachers’ Day on September 5.

The ministry released a list of awardees on Saturday naming 45 teachers from across the country. The teachers from Karnataka are Dr M Shivakumar, R N Shaila and Dr G Parameshappa. The teachers will be awarded with `50,000 cash, a silver medal and a certificate.

Forty-one-year-old Dr Shivakumar works at a government high school in Cheemangala at Shidlaghatta. He has prepared a number of videos explaining mathematics and also a mobile app. .

Shaila has been working as a teacher for the past 24 years and was recently transferred to the Deputy Director’s office in Bengaluru North. The 46-year-old was bestowed with the Kempegowda Award in 2013 for her innovative ways of teaching science.

Dr Rameshappa is a physical education instructor at a government PU college’s high school wing at Vijayapura in Devanahalli taluk. He is noted for teaching children aerobics, dance, yoga and sports.