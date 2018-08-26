Home States Karnataka

Three teachers from Karnataka to receive national awards

The Union ministry released a list of awardees on Saturday naming 45 teachers from across the country.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three teachers of state government schools have been selected for the national ‘best teacher’ awards announced by the Union Ministry for Human Resources Development (MHRD), which will be presented on Teachers’ Day on September 5.

The ministry released a list of awardees on Saturday naming 45 teachers from across the country. The teachers from Karnataka are Dr M Shivakumar, R N Shaila and Dr G Parameshappa. The teachers will be awarded with `50,000 cash, a silver medal and a certificate.

Forty-one-year-old Dr Shivakumar works at a government high school in Cheemangala at Shidlaghatta. He has prepared a number of videos explaining mathematics and also a mobile app. .

Shaila has been working as a teacher for the past 24 years and was recently transferred to the Deputy Director’s office in Bengaluru North. The 46-year-old was bestowed with the Kempegowda Award in 2013 for her innovative ways of teaching science.

Dr Rameshappa is a physical education instructor at a government PU college’s high school wing at Vijayapura in Devanahalli taluk. He is noted for teaching children aerobics, dance, yoga and sports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5