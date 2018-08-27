All party leaders set aside differences, mourn Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Home States Karnataka

Political leaders from various parties, religious heads and prominent personalities gathered at Town Hall to pay their respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2018

Congress leader C K Jaffer Sharief and former CM Yeddyurappa at an event to pay homage to Vajpayee | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

Apart from Union Minister Ananth Kumar and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, the condolence meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who paid floral tributes to Vajpayee, before speaking of his statesmanship.

While Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala skipped the meeting citing health reasons, seers like Pejavara Vishweshateertha Swamiji, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri mutt, Madara Channaiah Swamiji from Madara Guru Peetha and Bhalki Mattadish Swamiji were present.

In a final adieu to Vajpayee, differences between political parties were wiped off with leaders of the JD(S), Congress and newly elected minister from BSP N Mahesh sharing the stage with RSS national joint general secretary Mukund. Senior Congress leader Jaffer Sherif and JD(S) leader PGR Scindhia also paid their respects to the departed soul.

