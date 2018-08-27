Congress steps up heat on Rafale deal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Continuing with their fight against alleged scam in the Ministry of Defence, Congress has decided to educate people on the “hidden facts” related to the Rafale deal involving BJP-led NDA government.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, former union minister Pallam Raju said: “We will take it to the public as it seems to be more than what meets the eye with the glaring facts gleaned by the Congress. There are adequate documents to prove that there are many such deals, that reached its nadir to favour newbie in the realm Reliance Infra and Reliance Defence Ltd at Nagpur in Maharashtra.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raju said: “Though the Congress government had agreed to buy 126 Rafales from France at Rs 526.10 crore per aircraft, the current regime put the inflated price at Rs 1,670 crore thus causing a loss to the tune of Rs 41,205 crore to the exchequer..” Former CM Siddaramaiah said this is the biggest scam ever.