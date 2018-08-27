Home States Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT close to getting its hands on weapon

The special investigation team (SIT) team from Karnataka which is in Mumbai seems to have zeroed in on the weapon used to assassinate journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh on September 5. 

Published: 27th August 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special investigation team (SIT) team from Karnataka which is in Mumbai seems to have zeroed in on the weapon used to assassinate journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh on September 5. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its report to the JMFC court in Pune, has stated that accused Sachin Andure revealed during interrogation that it was the same weapon used for killing Gauri Lankesh. Citing this, the CBI officers had sought custody of Andure for three days and the court had granted it.
Sachin Andure has revealed that he had handed over a 7.65 mm pistol and three live rounds to his cousin’s wife.

The Karnataka SIT is also interrogating Andure in this regard even as investigating agencies are not ruling out that the same weapon was used in killing not just Gauri Lankesh, but also social activist-rationalist-author Narendra Achyut Dabholkar on August 20, 2013 in Pune, and former vice-chancellor of Kannada University in Hampi, Malleshappa Madivalappa Kalburgi on August 30, 2015, in Dharwad.

The pistol, according to the sources, is a country-made 7.65 mm and Sachin Andure, fearing arrest, had handed it over to his wife’s cousin Shubham Surale to hide it. When Subham learnt that Andure has been arrested, he allegedly handed over a plastic handbag to his cousin Ajinkya Surale — Andure’s brother-in-law.

However, “Ajinkya passed on the handbag to Rohit Reghe, from whose home in Aurangabad, the pistol was recovered,” the CBI’s statement read. “The central agency has since seized the black pistol with a magazine, three 7.65mm live rounds, a plastic handbag and a couple of cellphones. The pistol has been sent for a ballistic report,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh Ajinkya Surale Gauri Lankesh Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6