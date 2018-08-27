H D Kumaraswamy sings soft tune day after his Deputy takes on Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While his coalition partner — Congress — minced no words in criticising Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over a spat with Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has taken a surprisingly ‘soft’ approach on the issue to emerge peace-maker. Reacting two days after Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Kodagu relief camps, Kumaraswamy said he regrets the inconvenience caused to Sitharaman and that it was time to ‘forget and forgive each other’.

The CM’s stand is a stark contrast to his Deputy G Parameshwara as well as former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks on the issue. Kumaraswamy’s unexpected reaction comes a day after he claimed publicly that attempts were on to topple his government. His attempt at truce is a polar opposite of how the Congress, as well as his own minister Sa Ra Mahesh, have reacted to the situation. Sitharaman and Mahesh were locked in an exchange of words over her itinerary during her visit to Kodagu on Friday in full view of officials and the media at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“I am deeply pained at the turn of events..,” is how Kumaraswamy’s letter begins. “Honourable Defence Minister was kind enough to extend all possible support to us when we sought help for rescue operations. She visited flood-affected areas in Kodagu to understand the situation and to support the rehabilitation work to restore normalcy in the lives of people in the flood-ravaged Kodagu district,” the letter reads. This is in stark contrast to Parameshwara who said, “Madam Nirmala Sitharaman, our ministers have stayed back in Kodagu for weeks to oversee relief operations along with the district administration. You should extend to them the same respect that they extend for the help from your end. It was disappointing to see you lash out at my colleague.”

Forgive and forget, says HDK

Kumaraswamy’s letter released by his office indicates that he spoke to the defence minister over this issue. “... it was unfortunate that the Defence Minister had to go through certain inconveniences which we regret,” Kumaraswamy’s statement said while the leaders of his coalition party, including Siddaramaiah, lashed out at Sitharaman accusing her of being more interested in “dominating the minister (Mahesh)”.

Kumaraswamy appealed not to colour such incidents but to forget and forgive each other and join hands for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in Kodagu.

“I look forward to the continued support of the central government and in particular of the Honorable Defence Minister,” Kumaraswamy concludes in his statement.If there is something Kumaraswamy’s statement reveals, it is that the coalition partners in Karnataka are not on the same page on how they react to the Union government and its ministers.