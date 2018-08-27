Heavy water flow turns Tarapur villagers into islands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Incessant rain in Maharashtra has resulted in heavy water flow into Bheema river, disconnecting the road links of a few villages in Vijayapura and turning them into islands.

After the heavy inflow to the Ujayni water reservoir of Maharashtra, the authorities released 20,000 tmcft, swelling Bheema river. Following this, the old Tarapur village near Almel lost connectivity with the neighbouring villages.

Due to the overflow of the river, the nearby agricultural lands have been flooded and the electric water motors that were installed on the bank of the river have been washed away. The bridge that connects Tarapur village has also submerged and people are afraid of water coming to their village.