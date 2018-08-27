Home States Karnataka

Heavy water flow turns Tarapur villagers into islands

Incessant rain in Maharashtra has resulted in heavy water flow into Bheema river, disconnecting the road links of a few villages in Vijayapura and turning them into islands.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After the heavy inflow to the Ujayni water reservoir of Maharashtra, the authorities released 20,000 tmcft, swelling Bheema river. Following this, the old Tarapur village near Almel lost connectivity with the neighbouring villages.

Due to the overflow of the river, the nearby agricultural lands have been flooded and the electric water motors that were installed on the bank of the river have been washed away. The bridge that connects Tarapur village has also submerged and people are afraid of water coming to their village.

