Hope soars as trainer lands Kalaburagi airport

KALABURAGI: WITH the successful trial landing of two trainee aircraft of the Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Hyderabad (APFT) on the runway of Kalaburagi Airport on Sunday, the dream of the hundreds of people of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of getting the commercial flight operations is close to being fulfilled.

At 11 am on Sunday, Captain Janhavi landed the trainee aircraft Diamond DA42 at the Kalaburagi Airport runway for the first time. The aircraft boasts of a double engine and has four-seater capacity. Chief Flight Instructor Captain Shahinsha S K and Chief Operating Officer of Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy accompanied Janhavi.

Half-an-hour later, Captain Abhijit and Captain Arun landed the second trainee aircraft Diamond DA40, which is also four-seater, but has single engine.Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge, District in-charge minister Priyank Kharge and all the MLAs of the district were present to receive the first and second aircraft. They later greeted the crew members for a successful landing.

The general public, who were present to witness the event, cheered as the aircraft landed. The airport, in all respects, will be ready by November 2018.Captain Shahinsha said, “Our team is happy about conducting the successful trial landing in Kalaburagi airport. The runway is perfect for flight operations. I would submit a report about it to the APFT for establishing Flight Training Centre in Kalaburagi.”