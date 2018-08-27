Home States Karnataka

Hope soars as trainer lands Kalaburagi airport

At 11 am on Sunday, Captain Janhavi landed the trainee aircraft Diamond DA42 at the Kalaburagi Airport runway for the first time.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Trainee Aircraft Diamond DA42 landing at Kalaburagi Airport, on Sunday

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: WITH  the successful trial landing of two trainee aircraft of the Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Hyderabad (APFT) on the runway of Kalaburagi Airport on Sunday, the dream of the hundreds of people of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of getting the commercial flight operations is close to  being fulfilled.

At 11 am on Sunday, Captain Janhavi landed the trainee aircraft Diamond DA42 at the Kalaburagi Airport runway for the first time. The aircraft boasts of a double engine and has four-seater capacity. Chief Flight Instructor Captain Shahinsha S K and Chief Operating Officer of Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy accompanied Janhavi.

Half-an-hour later, Captain Abhijit and Captain Arun landed the second trainee aircraft Diamond DA40, which is also four-seater, but has single engine.Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge, District in-charge minister Priyank Kharge and all the MLAs of the district were present to receive the first and second aircraft. They later greeted the crew members for a successful landing.

The general public, who were present to witness the event, cheered as the aircraft landed. The airport, in all respects, will be ready by November 2018.Captain Shahinsha said, “Our team is happy about conducting the successful trial landing in Kalaburagi airport. The runway is perfect for flight operations. I would submit a report about it to the APFT for establishing Flight Training Centre in Kalaburagi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalaburagi airport Hyderabad-Karnataka Commercial flight operations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6