Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's flood-hit Kodagu limping back to normalcy

The 51 temporary relief shelters, which housed 5,041 people across Kodagu last week, have come down to 32, with 3,227 people residing in them.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kodagu floods

A man carrying an LPG cylinder and a stove wades through the flooded Kushalnagar-Hassan Road in Kodagu. (File | EPS)

By IANS

KODAGU: Flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka is limping back to normalcy as hundreds of people returned to their homes from relief camps, said an official on Sunday.

"Kodagu is getting back to normalcy. A total of 1,800 people returned from the relief camps to their villages wherever the houses are intact," state Relief Commissioner Gangaram Baderia said in a statement.

The 51 temporary relief shelters, which housed 5,041 people across the district last week, have come down to 32, with 3,227 people residing in them.

The relief camps were set up a week ago in the district after torrential rains caused floods and landslips in the hilly district during the southwest monsoon from August 14-22.

The district's Deputy Commissioner P. Sreevidya had asked to relieve all the rescue teams, including the Army, Air Force, Navy and other agencies while keeping one team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the statement added.

The torrential rains have claimed 17 lives while damaging more than 2,200 homes and public buildings.

The Karnataka government has sought Rs 2,000 crore interim relief to rehabilitate the flood affected in the district, about 270 km from state capital Bengaluru.

The district received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, and is likely to continue to see moderate to heavy rains for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kodagu Kodagu floods Karnataka floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6