Home States Karnataka

Woman loses hand in train accident, survives

A woman had a miraculous escape after she lost her left hand in a train accident on Saturday night. She waited for 10 long hours before any help arrived.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai local train, EMU train, suburban train

Image for representational purpose only

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPURA: A woman had a miraculous escape after she lost her left hand in a train accident on Saturday night. She waited for 10 long hours before any help arrived. Fathima (45) sat bleeding next to the railway track the entire night and was later shifted to Chikballapur hospital by Amitaganahalli villagers of Chinthamani.

Fathima

Fathima later told TNIE, “I do not know how I survived. The doctors at the hospital saved my life.” Speaking in Telugu, she said that she is a widow and a pensioner, and hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur. She had come to Nandi village of Chikballapur a month ago.

However, due to shock and pain, she failed to recollect how the incident took place. According to sources, villagers found her lying in a pool of blood. She was also attacked by stray dogs, which had bitten off her flesh.

Though villagers brought her to the hospital, they failed to collect chopped pieces of her hand.Dr Ramesh, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), said it is a miracle that even after losing so much blood after the incident, she survived.

When the matter was brought to the notice of Dr Ravi Shankar, district Health Officer and Dr Vijay Kumar, district surgeon of the hospital, they instructed a team of doctors to treat her in the hospital. Accordingly, she is being monitored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Woman loses hand Chikballapur hospital Amitaganahalli villagers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6