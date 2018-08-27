Woman loses hand in train accident, survives

V Velayudham By

CHIKBALLAPURA: A woman had a miraculous escape after she lost her left hand in a train accident on Saturday night. She waited for 10 long hours before any help arrived. Fathima (45) sat bleeding next to the railway track the entire night and was later shifted to Chikballapur hospital by Amitaganahalli villagers of Chinthamani.

Fathima later told TNIE, “I do not know how I survived. The doctors at the hospital saved my life.” Speaking in Telugu, she said that she is a widow and a pensioner, and hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur. She had come to Nandi village of Chikballapur a month ago.

However, due to shock and pain, she failed to recollect how the incident took place. According to sources, villagers found her lying in a pool of blood. She was also attacked by stray dogs, which had bitten off her flesh.

Though villagers brought her to the hospital, they failed to collect chopped pieces of her hand.Dr Ramesh, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), said it is a miracle that even after losing so much blood after the incident, she survived.

When the matter was brought to the notice of Dr Ravi Shankar, district Health Officer and Dr Vijay Kumar, district surgeon of the hospital, they instructed a team of doctors to treat her in the hospital. Accordingly, she is being monitored.