Gloves off, JD(S) calls Siddaramaiah troublemaker, irritant for coalition

BENGALURU:The trouble within the coalition triggered by Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s remark of his intent to return as the CM again is showing signs of a flare-up as JD(S) is seeking to cut him down to size. JD(S) leadership has called him the troublemaker and an irritant.

In a stinging attack, JD(S) state president H Vishwanath accused Siddaramaiah of failing in his role to ensure the smooth functioning of the coalition. “Siddaramaiah has been assigned the role of ironing out any differences within the coalition and foster cordial relations between the coalition partners. He has been allotted an office in Vidhana Soudha. But instead of fostering bonhomie, he is causing irritants to the coalition government,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s ‘CM’ remark has triggered speculations of an impending fall of the Kumaraswamy government well before the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. The JD(S) leadership has returned the fire to compel the Congress high command to rein in Siddaramaiah. Accusing Siddaramaiah of blocking Vishwanath’s entry into the coalition coordination committee, the JD(S) has decided to take up the issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah’s frequent pricks threatening the stability of the coalition government have not gone down well with JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The party has decided to retaliate by pointing fingers at Siddaramaiah, who is the head of the coordination committee, as the villain.

The JD(S) leadership has decided to show restraint till the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections are over and then take up the issue with the Congress bosses. Speaking to TNIE, Vishwanath said, “I will raise the issue with my party supremo Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy after the August 31 ULB polls. Gowda will take it up with Rahul Gandhi to ensure my induction into the coordination committee.”

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ananth Kumar on Monday predicted the fall of the coalition government well ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “There is no need for BJP to do anything as the internal squabbles within Congress and JD(S) will automatically bring down the government,” he said.

Siddaramaiah is opposing my induction, says Vishwanath

The developments have caused a worry in the JD(S) camp and Kumaraswamy was cryptic in his reaction as he said, “I am aware of the conspiracy to destabilise my government and I also know who is behind it,” without taking any names. Vishwanath said, “It is evident prima facie that Siddaramaiah is opposing my entry into the coordination committee. I am the state president of JD(S). I along with the new KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao should be inducted into the coordination committee. Though the Congress high command has given its consent, Siddaramaiah is opposing it.”

The coordination committee presently comprises Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, JD(S) Secretary General Danish Ali and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka K C Venugopal, apart from Siddaramaiah, who is heading it.

With Rahul Gandhi determined to ensure smooth functioning of the coalition government at least till the Lok Sabha election with an assurance that Kumaraswamy would remain the CM for the full term of five years, JD(S) leadership is keen to turn the tables on Siddaramaiah. “We cannot allow Siddaramaiah to function as a dominant parallel power centre who could pose a threat to the Kumaraswamy government. It is time Congress high command conveyed this message in no uncertain terms. Siddaramaiah needs to be tamed to ensure stability of the government,” said a senior JD(S) minister.

Vishwanath’s long-time friend-turned political foe Siddaramaiah has rejected the charge. “I am not authorised to decide on the induction of any member into the coordination committee. It is only the Congress high command and top leadership of JD(S) who are empowered to decide the composition of the coordination committee,” Siddaramaiah said speaking to reporters in Ballari.

Vishwanath’s attack against Siddaramaiah is being seen as a tit-for-tat response from JD(S) against the latter who has stoked speculations of an impending fall of the Kumaraswmay government before the forthcoming Lok Sabha election by asserting that he would return again as CM. Siddaramaiah’s claim has triggered a chain reaction within Congress with many legislators and even ministers egging Siddaramaiah on to put his words into action.

Kuruba Vs Kuruba

Deve Gowda’s move to appoint Vishwanath, a Kuruba, the community to which Siddaramaiah too belongs,as the JD(S) state president and get him inducted into the coordination committee,is being seen as a smart move to rein in Siddaramaiah. Vishwanath is expected to challenge Siddaramaiah’s

every move