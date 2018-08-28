Karnataka to send report on Kodagu floods to Centre in two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government officials are in the process of gathering information about damages caused due to devastating floods in Kodagu and other districts and a detailed report seeking financial assistance will be sent to the Centre in the next two days.

On Monday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held a meeting with ministers and senior officers of the departments concerned to review relief works being taken up in flood-affected districts. According to initial assessment, Rs 3,000 crore is required to repair roads that include 2,225 km of national and state highways, rebuild 240 bridges and 65 government buildings. Providing connectivity to the flood-hit district is the first challenge before the state government.

The officers have been directed to prepare a separate report on crop loss and prepare a detailed plan to develop flood-hit villages into model villages.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister UT Khader told reporters that in Kodagu 758 houses were damaged and the district administration has identified 42 acres in different places to build houses. Of that, land survey has been completed in 24 acres. The minister said the department will also provide financial assistance to repair houses partially damaged in the floods.