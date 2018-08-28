Home States Karnataka

Mahadayi ruling: K’taka to appeal against tribunal’s ‘ownership’ decision

The state government, which is gearing up to invest thousands of crores into the Kalasa-Banduri and other hydel power schemes under the Mahadayi project.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

The state government will soon approach SC, challenging the tribunal’s final verdict

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two weeks after Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s (MWDT) verdict to award 13.42 tmcft of water to Karnataka, the state government has decided to appeal against the tribunal’s decision to give ‘ownership’ of all the projects and schemes to be implemented under the Mahadayi project to Mahadayi Water Management Authority (MWMA). Soon, the state government also will approach the Supreme Court, challenging the tribunal’s final verdict and demanding bigger share of water.

The state government, which is gearing up to invest thousands of crores into the Kalasa-Banduri and other hydel power schemes under the Mahadayi project, is in a dilemma over the logic applied by the tribunal to have MWMA own all the projects and schemes. The state’s legal team questioned as to how could an authority own the projects and schemes which are taken up, constructed or built by the state governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa under Mahadayi project.

“Logically, all the projects implemented by the respective stakeholders should be maintained by themselves. How will the state governments be able to maintain and upgrade the projects when the ownership is in the hands of the authority is a million dollar question,’’ the legal team members added.
It would have been logical if the tribunal wanted the authority to keep a strict tab on all the works related to Mahadayi project. But in this case, the tribunal recommended the Centre to accord ownership to the authority. “If the authority works like a monitoring agency or supervise works like a policeman, it would have been acceptable. There’s no clarity on how the projects will be maintained and taken care of by the authority once they are implemented,’’ the legal team said.

State govt confident of getting bigger share

The counsels of Karnataka, taking up the Mahadayi case in the tribunal, have expressed confidence that their stake for more share of Mahadayi water to the state will be accepted by the Supreme Court. “A  huge quantity of water is available in the Mahadayi basin which can be diverted to Karnataka. We have been allocated merely 13.42 tmcft against our demand of 36.55 tmcft. The state government wants some share of the huge mount of water that flows into the sea from Mahadayi. We feel that diversion of some more water from Mahadayi will not cause any damage or loss to anybody. We have a strong ground to appeal in this connection,’’ said a member of the state’s legal team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Mahadayi Water Management Authority Kalasa-Banduri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love