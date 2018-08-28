Home States Karnataka

Meet attended by G Parameshwara  discusses ways to check drug menace 

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara addressed management representatives from educational institutions here on Monday at NIMHANS Convention Centre with respect to drug menace and how to control it.

By Express News Service

The event was held to increase awareness about problems of alcohol and drugs intake. Around 500 representatives from various colleges and police personnel were present. Parameshwara said, “We have identified areas where ganja is processed. We found that drugs are hidden in chocolates. They are also sold in small petty shops near educational institutions. This is a serious problem. We are working towards addressing it. The racket first emerged in Punjab.”

Many NIMHANS doctors were present too. NIMHANS Director Dr B N Gangadhar said, “We want to have a drug free society. We are the regional centre for campaigning against drug abuse.We also have the Centre for Addiction Medicine that acts as a de-addiction centre. We are doing drug awareness and training programmes in different states and training nurses, doctors, and health workers.” 

