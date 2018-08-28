Home States Karnataka

NPCIL initiates village development works in Karwar

Every year, KAPS has been spending crore of rupees on such projects in many villages, which are located in the remote areas of thick and evergreen Western Ghats in Karwar taluk.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KAIGA:The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is not only generating clean energy through Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS), building roads, schools, bridges and hospitals, but also involved in many more social welfare programme for the benefits of villagers, who are living around Kaiga power plant.

Every year, KAPS has been spending crore of rupees on such projects in many villages, which are located in the remote areas of thick and evergreen Western Ghats in Karwar taluk.Many villages have got cement concrete roads and the schools which lacked classrooms got new rooms and teachers. In each village, one or the other work has been initiated by the KAPS.

All these village and community development works have been taken up by KAPS under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme. Every year, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) keeps aside two per cent of its profit for such works.

Sanjay Kumar, site director of KAPS, said under the CSR funds, they have initiated many works like development of roads, schools and bridges, appointment of teachers to schools and launch of mobile hospitals in the villages that come within 16 km radius of Kaiga. KAPS, under Vidyavahini Project, has been providing vehicles to pick and drop students freely. NPCIL not only generate electricity. It has great concern for environment and people, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karwar NPCIL Kaiga Atomic Power Station Development works

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love