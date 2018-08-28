NPCIL initiates village development works in Karwar

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KAIGA:The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is not only generating clean energy through Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS), building roads, schools, bridges and hospitals, but also involved in many more social welfare programme for the benefits of villagers, who are living around Kaiga power plant.

Every year, KAPS has been spending crore of rupees on such projects in many villages, which are located in the remote areas of thick and evergreen Western Ghats in Karwar taluk.Many villages have got cement concrete roads and the schools which lacked classrooms got new rooms and teachers. In each village, one or the other work has been initiated by the KAPS.

All these village and community development works have been taken up by KAPS under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme. Every year, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) keeps aside two per cent of its profit for such works.

Sanjay Kumar, site director of KAPS, said under the CSR funds, they have initiated many works like development of roads, schools and bridges, appointment of teachers to schools and launch of mobile hospitals in the villages that come within 16 km radius of Kaiga. KAPS, under Vidyavahini Project, has been providing vehicles to pick and drop students freely. NPCIL not only generate electricity. It has great concern for environment and people, he added.