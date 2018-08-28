Rafale deal stinks of BJP corruption: Indian National Congress

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Indian National Congress spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill told media persons here on Monday that Rafale ‘scam’ is a copy book case of squandering national interests, causing loss to public exchequer and promoting a culture of crony capitalism at the cost of Public Sector Undertaking. Art of deceiving India is the Modi government’s mantra in the biggest defense deal of independent India and caught lying, Modi government is indulging in a brazen cover-up exercise, he said.

As per international bid opened on December 12, 2012 during UPA - Congress government, per aircraft price of 126 Rafales comes to Rs 526.10 crore. Eighteen aircrafts were to come in fly away condition from France and 108 aircrafts were to be made in India by PSU, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with transfer technology. At this price, 36 aircrafts would have cost `18,940 crore.