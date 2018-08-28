Venkaiah Naidu wants religious leaders to embrace downtrodden people

By Express News Service

SUTTUR: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday gave a call for religious leaders to tread the path towards villages and embrace Dalits and other downtrodden section of people residing in the colonies, to create a feeling that they are also equal stakeholders in the development of the country.

Addressing a gathering during the 103rd birth anniversary celebration of the previous pontiff of Suttur mutt Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, Naidu said: The time has come for religious leaders to visit villages and embrace Dalits and Valmiki community people in their respective colonies, to give them solace and courage to make them feel that they are also equal partners in the development of the country.

Underlining that culture has got nothing to do with religion, Naidu said 'culture is just a way of life as told by the 12th century social reformer Basavanna, Brahmasri Sri Narayana Guru among several others who vouched for building a caste-free society, strongly resenting the practice of untouchability. If there is any practice of untouchability, it is crime against humanity, he added.

He said, it was only due to the rich legacy of culture and tradition set by the thinkers of yore, India was once known as a 'Vishwa Guru' (World leader) as was evident with the institutes of repute like Nalanda and Takshashila established in the country, to spread the essence of knowledge. The time has come again to mobilise resources to preserve the rich heritage and culture of the country. The main culture of the country is in agriculture and measures should be taken to promote it further.

Naidu asserted that a feeling of oneness should be developed to build India as one nation and one country.

Taking severe exception to the discrimination between men and women, Naidu recalled some of the experiences when women elected representatives were represented by their spouses in meetings.

Naidu who made a mention of key points one has to follow in his or her life said, "One should never forget their mother, native place, mother tongue and teacher (Guru)'. Mother holds a significant position to check gender bias, and that's the only reason why the country is named after 'Bharat Matha'. While in the recent days, especially the younger lot have considered 'Google' (a search engine) as their 'Guru' as they are largely dependent on the same to expand their knowledge horizon."

Donation to Kodagu, Kerala

Earlier, Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra donated Rs 50 lakh towards chief minister's calamity relief fund to take up relief activities at flood-hit Kodagu. The donation towards the relief was mobilised from JSS Mahavidyapeeth that included a day's salary of the employees and savings from the amount earmarked towards the celebration of the 103rd birth anniversary of the former pontiff at all the institutions coming under its purview, that was cancelled only in the interest of helping those affected by the flood.

The seer who also announced aid of Rs 10 lakh to neighbouring Kerala State, that has been largely affected by the flood, said "It will be handed over to authorities concerned in God's own country in two days'.

Monetary aid

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly B S Yeddyurappa also appealed to the people to come out with monetary assistance against donating essential items as the relief centres are already over sufficient with such materials. The monetary assistance will largely help in realising the plan of the chief minister to build houses for the needy.