Dasara festivities will not be scaled down: H D Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Putting to rest the apprehension that Dasara festival would be scaled down this year in the wake of floods in Kodagu other parts of the state, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the government will celebrate the annual festival with all tradition fervour and there will be events to promote tourism beyond the Navaratri festivities.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a Dasara high power committee meeting here on Tuesday, he said the state is hit by floods in some parts and dry spells of rain in others and hinted at declaring 65 taluks drought-affected.

“The government will not scale down Dasara and the festival will have all the events including Yuva Dasara,” he said.

He also hinted that the government has plans for round-the-year programmes to attract tourists and there are plans to revive Janapada Jathare in Bengaluru to encourage folk artists.

Kumaraswamy said elected representatives have given suggestions to have year-long Dasara Exhibition, exhibitions that showcase the contributions of the Mysuru royal family and a Dasara authority.

He said that there are also suggestions to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation to Brihat Mysuru City Corporation including many new localities into its limits.

Kumaraswamy said the state government has cleared pending bills worth `7.10 crore for previous year Dasara and assured sufficient funds for the cultural festival this time. The previous government had given `15 crore and the funds will be released based on the action plan prepared by the district administration, he added.

He said his government has plans to put up mega LED screens in parks and other places to facilitate public viewing of Dasara across the city and increase the seating inside the Palace.

It is also working to end confusion over Dasara passes and efforts will be made to celebrate festival in a more organised manner other than add a few colourful programmes. The government has decided to exempt entry tax on the inter-state vehicles for a month to encourage people to visit Mysuru during Dasara and it will think of extending it to promote tourism in the region.

Govt to invite Sudha Murthy to open festival

The government will invite philanthropist, writer and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy to inaugurate Dasara festivities which will begin here on October 9. The 10-day event will start atop Chamundi Hill with a special puja to presiding deity Chamundeshwari. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took the call to invite Murthy for the annual event although Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had earlier appealed to the government to get writer S L Byrappa to inaugurate the festival.