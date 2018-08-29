Disaffiliate schools that do not teach Kannada, says Kannada Development Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools across the state which have not taken the mandatory Kannada order seriously will face severe action as the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has instructed the Education Department to recommend disaffiliation of such schools.

Following several complaints against some private schools, the KDA has asked for a school-wise status report from the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction of all districts. Prof S G Siddaramaiah, chairperson of KDA, said, "I am waiting for the status report from all the districts. Once we get it, we can make a school-wise list and recommend necessary action with the respective boards through the Primary and Secondary Education Department."

From the current academic year, it is mandatory for even private schools to teach Kannada as second language. This applies to schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards also.

Prof Siddaramaiah explained, "There is no proper monitoring system at the department level. Even the senior officials in the Education Department are not committed towards implementing mandatory Kannada effectively. We will be forced to recommend action against such officials if they continue with this attitude."

Meanwhile, private schools expressed their helplessness in getting teachers to teach Kannada from Class 1. "While hiring teachers, even on contract basis, we need to stick to the eligibility criteria. They should have diploma or BEd. It is difficult to get them," said a management representative of a private school in the city.