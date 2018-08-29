Home States Karnataka

Solo trekking not that safe after all

Even while solo trekking seems to have become a new norm among city-based trekkers, many of them refrain from doing so.

Image used for representation. (Photo |IANS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

The biggest worry according to city trekkers is the fear of getting lost. “Trekking alone makes you feel good and is budget friendly. But with no one to check your map reading and direction finding, losing your way is the most common problem for solo trekkers,” says Ashwini Bhat, a solo trekker.

Most of the travel websites have information about lost hikers, most of whom are solo trekkers. “It is important to learn all about wilderness navigation and practice it before setting out on your own. There’s a good beginner’s site at Compass Dude to start you in the right direction,” Ashwini said.

Karthik Raghavan, another city-based trekker said, GPS is efficient, but a map and compass should always be ready as backup.

Explaining the dangers for women solo trekkers, Aditi Preetam said, “Human attacks are a potential problem, especially for solo female trekkers. From my personal experience, it is important not to be too outgoing with people you meet. I make sure I give an impression that my hiking partner will be along soon. Pepper spray is something you will always find in my backpack.”

Injuries are another concern. No matter how well prepared one is, an injury is always a possibility in the wild, Deepa says. “As long as you hike steadily on a well-groomed trail, the risk is minimal.”

