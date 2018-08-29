We have given written commitment, government will run full term: Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keen to dispel any apprehensions about the stability of the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, Congress leadership on Tuesday put up a concerted effort to convince JD(S) of its commitment to walk the talk in ensuring the full five-year term for the government.

Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao went the extra mile in this regard as he said, “We have made a written agreement with JD(S) assuring full cooperation for the Kumarasawmy government to run its full term of five years. We will adhere to our commitment.”

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara too intensified his efforts to allay the feeling of instability in the coalition government. “The government is stable and there is no need to worry on that,” he said.

Hitting back at BJP leaders, including Union minister H N Ananth Kumar, who are predicting the fall of the government after the current month of Shravan, Parameshwara said, “Let us see, after Shravan it is Bhadrapada and after that Karthika months too will come.”

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy too showed signs of a rapproachment. In a departure from his earlier displeasure at former CM Siddaramaiah’s expression of intent to return as the CM again which has caused a ripple within the coalition, Kumaraswamy changed the tune on Tuesday. “There is no problem between Congress and JD(S) at the national and state levels. We will resolve whatever differences that exist at local level,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Mysuru.

BJP continued its campaign predicting the fall of the Kumaraswamy government. A day after Union minister Ananth Kumar predicted the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government within 15 days due to differences within, his ministerial colleague D V Sadananda Gowda reiterated it in Mangaluru on Tuesday. “This government will collapse within 15 days or one month,” he said.

“It is impossible for Siddaramaiah, Deve Gowda (JD-S supremo) and Kumaraswamy to work together. Siddaramaiah has joined hands with them only because of pressure from the top in Congress,” Sadananda Gowda added.

However, Congress has clearly ramped up its efforts to counter BJP’s campaign by initiating moves to even contain the dissidence within the party through ministry expansion and appointing some of its MLAs as heads of various boards and corporations to lend greater stability for the government.