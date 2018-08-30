Congress internal bickering will not embarrass HD Kumaraswamy, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Asserting that internal bickering in the Congress will not put Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in an embarrassing situation, former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the coalition government will complete its full term.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Many party leaders hoped that 2023 Assembly polls will be contested under my leadership and they requested me to become CM again. These developments have nothing to do with the coalition government. I reiterate that I was clear while expressing my desire to become CM after the Assembly elections. Opposition leaders have misinterpreted my statement and created a mess.”

Taking on BJP leaders, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa is busy day-dreaming of becoming the CM. BJP leaders are in contact with us and not vice-versa. BJP leaders are experts in spreading rumours,” he chided.

Reacting to the comments made by former minister and legislator Sriramulu on Siddaramaiah’s negligence towards the development of Badami, he said, “I challenge Sriramulu to list out development works that he has implemented in Ballari and in his constituency Molakalmuru. I even doubt that whether he has visited his constituency, but I have visited Badami many times. I guarantee the people of Badami that I will complete the development works according to their expectations and bring back the glory of the heritage city.”