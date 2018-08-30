Home States Karnataka

Congress internal bickering will not embarrass HD Kumaraswamy, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the coalition government will complete its full term.  

Published: 30th August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | EPS

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Asserting that internal bickering in the Congress will not put Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in an embarrassing situation, former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the coalition government will complete its full term.  

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Many party leaders hoped that 2023 Assembly polls will be contested under my leadership and they requested me to become CM again. These developments have nothing to do with the coalition government. I reiterate that I was clear while expressing my desire to become CM after the Assembly elections. Opposition leaders have misinterpreted my statement and created a mess.”

Taking on BJP leaders, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa is busy day-dreaming of becoming the CM. BJP leaders are in contact with us and not vice-versa. BJP leaders are experts in spreading rumours,” he chided.

Reacting to the comments made by former minister and legislator Sriramulu on Siddaramaiah’s negligence towards the development of Badami, he said, “I challenge Sriramulu to list out development works that he has implemented in Ballari and in his constituency Molakalmuru. I even doubt that whether he has visited his constituency, but I have visited Badami many times. I guarantee the people of Badami that I will complete the development works according to their expectations and bring back the glory of the heritage city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah H D Kumaraswamy B S Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals