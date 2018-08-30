From abused to alive, Pinky is PeTA’s cutest Indian dog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pinky, an 18-month-old dog from Mangaluru, became the first dog from state to win PeTA India’s seventh ‘cutest Indian dog alive’ 2018 contest. Pinky’s elated owner Jean Crasta said, “Pinky has become a celebrity of sorts by edging out nine other finalists. She has come a long way since she was found at a building site. I rescued her with the help of another person and took her home.”

At the time of being rescued, Pinky was severely injured. Vandals had pelted her with stones. Neighbours and security guards had beaten her up with sticks and even poured hot water on her.

Jean had rescued many puppies in the past too and would hand them over to animals shelters after nursing them.

Pinky, however, is the first dog she owns.