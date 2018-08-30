Government safe, no confusion, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday declared that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was safe and was not under any threat of being toppled.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s statements come at a time when BJP leaders like DV Sadananda Gowda are predicting the fall of the Kumaraswamy government. Briefing the media on his government’s achievements in the last 100 days, Parameshwara called the farm loan waiver a “historic attempt” and chided the Union government for its reluctance in providing aid to flood-hit Karnataka.

“We will complete full term in the office. Whatever issues crop up, we will sort it amongst ourselves,” he said.

Highlighting that the coalition government was carrying forward the schemes of the previous Congress government along with additionals made by H D Kumaraswamy in the fresh budget, the Home Minister said that they had been responding well to the people’s requirements.

“Waiving loans of `31,000 crore even from nationalised banks is historic. We have even come up with a bill to provide relief to farmers from private loans,” he said.

He also pointed out to projects announced by the government for Bengaluru.