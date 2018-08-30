Gram panchayat member murdered in Mysuru

Home States Karnataka

According to the police, Nagaraj was allegedly having an affair with a married woman and this could be a reason for the attack.  Bilikere police have registered a case.

MYSURU: Karimuddanahalli gram panchayat member Nagaraj (35) was murdered at his shop at Gaddige village in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday.   

According to the police, Nagaraj was at his shop around 11.30 am when two persons known to him, later identified as Lokesh and his brother-in-law Karthik, allegedly killed him by hitting him on the head with a gas stove.

