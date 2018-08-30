Not just my phone, government is tapping that of Siddaramaiah too, says B S Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of Congress-JD(S) coalition completing 100 days in office, allegations of eavesdropping are being levelled against it by the opposition.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday accused the Kumaraswamy government of tapping not just his phone but also of former CM and coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah. Yeddyurappa’s allegations have been shot down by Deputy CM G Parameshwara while CM H D Kumaraswamy has challenged the BJP chief to provide proof.

“My phone, as well as my party leaders’ phones, are being tapped. Leave alone mine, this government has tapped even the phone of Siddaramaiah,” Yeddyurappa alleged and demanded a probe.

The allegations come on the day a Congress leader and former minister Baburao Chinchansur joined the BJP. “The government has no trust in its own rank and file and hence is resorting to snooping,” Yeddyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa’s allegation that Siddaramaiah’s phone is also under surveillance comes at a time when Siddaramaiah is making statements of returning to the CM’s chair and is preparing to fly out of India with a few cabinet ministers. The allegations also come when Kumaraswamy has claimed that conspiracies are being hatched to topple his government.

“No phones are being tapped illegally. There is no question of us not having faith in our leaders when no politician’s phones are being tapped,” said Parameshwara. Parameshwara said the coalition government will complete a full term in office.

“Let him (Yeddyurappa) provide proof of these allegations and we will take stringent action,” the CM said.

BJP leaders, including Shobha Karnadlaje, had written to the Union Home Minister alleging snooping when Yeddyurappa was slated to take oath as the CM soon after the results of Karnataka polls. Prior to Assembly polls, the then Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had accused the Union government of snooping.