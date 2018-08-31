Home States Karnataka

Independent candidate’s kin hurt in mishap

On the eve of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elections, a relative of an independent candidate was allegedly knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Kuvempunagar. 

MYSURU: On the eve of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elections, a relative of an independent candidate was allegedly knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Kuvempunagar. The victim who sustained head injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Premakumari M Jadeda, the independent candidate from Ward 57 (Kuvempunagar) told media on Thursday that her mother Leelavathi M Jadeda was campaigning with her on Tuesday at about 6.20 pm on Nrupathunga Road in Kuvempunagar, when a two-wheeler rider knocked down her mother. “My mother was preparing to cross the road when the mishap occurred. She suffered severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital here,” she added.

Premakumari who suspected the role of her political rivals behind the same alleged that they are targeting her kin with the sole intention of demoralising her. “However, I will not let myself down and will fight to the hilt. We have been facing constant threats to life and had also petitioned police commissioner in this regard just a fortnight ago. However, there is no response from the police authorities,” she added.
However, with regard to the mishap involving my mother, a complaint has been lodged at KR Traffic station and the case is under investigation, said Premakumari.

Mandya set for tussle between JD(S), Cong
Mandya: Traditional arch rivals the JD(S) and the Congress will fight yet another battle in Mandya district. The BJP has also put up brave fight to improve its performance in the district. The Mandya City Municipal Council, Nagamangala, Maddur and Pandavapura  municipalities and Bellur town panchayat will go to polls on Friday. The district administration have set up 204 booths, including 118 booths for 35 wards in Mandya city. In Maddur, there are 23a wards with 26 booths, Pandavapura and Nagamangala have has 23 wards each.

