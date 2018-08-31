Home States Karnataka

ISRO's Antrix eyes Rs 1,500-2,000cr revenue from small satellite launchers

The SSLV, which will be ready for the market around the middle of 2019, will be able to carry satellites weighing upto 500 kgs and place them in Low Earth orbit (LEO).

Published: 31st August 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image of ISRO navigation satellite IRNSS-1 for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the development of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle by the Indian Space Research Organisation nearing completion, Antrix - ISRO’s commercial arm - is targeting to generate revenue to the tune of Rs 1,500 -2,000 crore per year by providing launch services with the vehicle. The SSLV, which will be ready for the market around the middle of 2019, will be able to carry satellites weighing upto 500 kgs and place them in Low Earth orbit (LEO).

As the development of SSLV progresses with ISRO, Antrix is also looking for a launch base for the new launch vehicle, along the South Eastern Coast of Bengaluru.S Rakesh, Chairman and Managing Director of Antrix, said that the private industry will be involved in the manufacture of the launch vehicle. “One of the major activities of Antrix will be procuring launches for SSLV. In order to encourage industry to take up such projects, SSLV will be produced by the private industry as soon as the development flight of SSLV is complete,” he said. Currently, plans are to produce 50-60 SSLV’s per year, which is expected to generate a revenue to the tune of Rs 1,500 - 2,000 crore per year. Antrix, he said, is considering what the final cost of the target vehicle should be, once it is developed. “More revenue can be expected for the use of SSLV as many countries and companies are looking at a constellation of satellites to provide various services,” he said.While there were a few other firms which were developing their own launch vehicles for small satellites, most of them were start-ups due to which ISRO had an edge in the sector, he said.  

Features

K Sivan, ISRO chairman, who had briefed about SSLV’s earlier in August had said that the demonstration of SSLV is likely in May or June 2019 with the vehicle expected to cost just one-tenth of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). “This will be an on-demand launch vehicle which requires minimum launch infrastructure. It will take just 72 hours to prepare and around three to six people for integration and launch,” he said.

Launch site

Antrix is also looking at a new launch site for launching SSLV. While the exact location is yet to be finalised, the company was scouting for a location along the South East coast of India. “Though the launch facility will be comparatively smaller, we are looking at an area of around 100 acres so as to ensure adequate security,” Rakesh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Indian Space Research Organisation Antrix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing