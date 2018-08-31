Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government mulls e-vehicles for officials

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting where officials from transport and finance departments and additional chief secretaries were present.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is mulling to provide electric vehicles for officials working with different departments in the state. The issue was discussed at a recent meeting where officials from transport and finance departments and additional chief secretaries were present.

In the meeting chaired by chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, the government directed the transport department to submit a report on providing electric vehicles to government officials. The copy of the meeting proceedings available with The New Indian Express reads, “Considering the increasing amount of pollution rate, it is considering electric vehicles as alternative to diesel and petrol vehicles.”  

A senior official from the transport department said,” The government has also asked us to study the pros and cons of electric vehicle use.”The government is also planning to cancel outsourcing services of vehicles at government departments. Instead it has suggested to use  private cab services available in the city on daily basis. This is mainly to reduce the expenses as the government has to pay on monthly basis for the vehicles outsourced for the departments. The principal secretary of the transport department has been asked to submit a report on this as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-vehicles Karnataka government  TM Vijaya Bhaskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing