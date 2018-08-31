Karnataka government mulls e-vehicles for officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is mulling to provide electric vehicles for officials working with different departments in the state. The issue was discussed at a recent meeting where officials from transport and finance departments and additional chief secretaries were present.

In the meeting chaired by chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, the government directed the transport department to submit a report on providing electric vehicles to government officials. The copy of the meeting proceedings available with The New Indian Express reads, “Considering the increasing amount of pollution rate, it is considering electric vehicles as alternative to diesel and petrol vehicles.”

A senior official from the transport department said,” The government has also asked us to study the pros and cons of electric vehicle use.”The government is also planning to cancel outsourcing services of vehicles at government departments. Instead it has suggested to use private cab services available in the city on daily basis. This is mainly to reduce the expenses as the government has to pay on monthly basis for the vehicles outsourced for the departments. The principal secretary of the transport department has been asked to submit a report on this as well.