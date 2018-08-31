Home States Karnataka

Number of relief centres comes down to 23 in Kodagu

Following the reopening of schools and colleges on August 27 in Kodagu, the 41 relief centres that hosted 5,000 distressed people were reduced to 23 relief centres.

Published: 31st August 2018

In Kodagu, 758 houses have been damaged and the district administration has identified 42 acres to build houses

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the reopening of schools and colleges on August 27 in Kodagu, the 41 relief centres that hosted 5,000 distressed people were reduced to 23 relief centres. The volunteer and other non-government centres in Madikeri shut their services and the people were shifted to other government-run relief centres.

While villagers from Monnangeri and Kaluru were shifted to relief centres in Madikeri itself, 266 villagers from one of the relief centres in Madikeri and 126 villagers from Suntikoppa relief centres were shifted to Kushalnagar, which triggered minor inconveniences. For the first two days, villagers complained of lack of toilet facility and other necessities including shortage of carpets and mats. 

