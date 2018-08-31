Home States Karnataka

Please pray for my son, says mother of dog bite victim

His inconsolable mother Murugamma has been waiting since Wednesday afternoon for her son to open his eyes, so she can say a few comforting words to him.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mauled by a pack of stray dogs in front of his house in Vibhutipura on Wednesday afternoon, 11-year-old Class 6 student Praveen is in Manipal Hospital’s ICU in an unconscious state and on a life support system.

His inconsolable mother Murugamma has been waiting since Wednesday afternoon for her son to open his eyes, so she can say a few comforting words to him. “Please pray for my son. He dances so well, he is so good in cultural activities. He never quarrels with anyone and is friends with everyone. Everyone in my locality likes him,” she said, as she wept uncontrollably.

Manohar, the father of Praveen, is livid as he tells The New Indian Express that the dogs were attracted by discarded meat near their house, about which he and other residents had repeatedly alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to clear, but they did not.

Mayor Sampath Raj has admitted it is the dumping of meat discards at Vibuthipura Lake that led to a large number of dogs thronging the area.The unsuspecting Praveen, a student of Government Higher Primary School, Vibhutipura, was pounced upon by the strays on Wednesday when he moved out of his house, not knowing that the dogs were fighting with each other to get the meat strewn around.  

The attack had taken place when his parents were at work in Manipal Hospital where their son is now admitted. They are employed as house-keeping staff at the hospital.In a knee-jerk reaction to the attack, the BBMP started picking up dogs late Wednesday afternoon, and then resumed early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Dr Anoop Amarnath, Chief of Clinical Services, Manipal Hospital, said, “All the anti-rabies antigens and endo globulins have been given to Praveen. He is also on antibiotics for infections.”
Manipal Hospital management said the focus was on medical care of the child and the financial aspects haven’t been dwelt upon.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stray dogs Dogbite Vibhutipura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing