Home States Karnataka

Remove irritants, help run government smoothly: CM H D Kumaraswamy to Rahul Gandhi

He also urged Rahul to give a go-ahead at the earliest for cabinet expansion and appointment of heads for boards and corporations as part of the measures to quell dissidence within Congress.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy greets Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting the onus of ensuring the smooth run of the coalition government on Congress top brass, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has requested Congress president Rahul Gandhi to put an end to the coalition troubles being caused by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other state Congress leaders.

Kumaraswamy called on Rahul in New Delhi as a goodwill gesture on the occasion of the coalition government completing 100 days on Thursday.  He also urged Rahul to give a go-ahead at the earliest for cabinet expansion and appointment of heads for boards and corporations as part of the measures to quell dissidence within Congress which is threatening the stability of the coalition government.

Though the meeting lasted for a mere 15 minutes and Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters said that politics was not discussed, he has nevertheless conveyed a clear message to Rahul on ensuring the stability of the government.

Rahul who gave a patient hearing is expected to send a strong message to state Congress leaders through AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, who is set to hold meetings with state Congress leaders on September 1 and 2 in Bengaluru.

According to sources, Kumaraswamy expressed his displeasure at the frequent troubles triggered by Siddaramaiah, with particular reference to the ripples caused by his recent statement expressing intent to return as the CM. The statement has led to many of Siddaramaiah’s loyalist MLAs and ministers openly supporting his statement.

During his stay at a Naturopathy Centre in Ujire a couple of months ago, Siddaramaiah had caused similar discomfiture to Kumaraswamy by expressing doubts about survival of the coalition government beyond the coming Lok Sabha election.

Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda have adopted the strategy of downplaying Siddaramaiah’s role in the coalition set-up and getting the irritants in their path removed by directly approaching Rahul. The ploy has raised questions about the authority of Siddaramaaih as the head of the coordination committee.

The CM had his way and presented a fresh budget by getting Rahul’s nod  brushing aside Siddaramaiaah’s opposition.Siddaramaiah’s 10-day tour of Europe starting from September 3 also came up during the meeting as there are apprehensions of his supporters striking discordant notes as they did during Siddaramaiah’s stay at the nature cure centre.

HDK: Even Deshpande wants to be CM
Kumaraswamy on Thursday played down Siddaramaiah’s recent statement expressing his intent to be the CM again. “He (Siddaramaiah) is a senior leader. If he expresses desire to become CM, what’s wrong in that? The coalition government is secure under the leadership of Siddaramaiah,” he said. Then turning to Revenue Minister R V Deshpande by his side, the CM said, “Deshpande is a senior leader. He too has a desire to become CM. There is no need to interpret it in a different way.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing