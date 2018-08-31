Social media comes to international throwball star’s aid

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The recent floods in Kodagu have altered numerous lives. Like that of Tashma Muthappa’s. Tashma (23), an international-level throwball player from Kodagu, is now staying at a relief centre after her house was washed away in the floods. And she lost her medals and trophies too. But thanks to the power of social media, help has been pouring in for her. After her story was circulated on the social media platforms, there has been a ray of hope. “I received help from 2nd Monnangeri activist Dhanjay and People for Kodagu Organisation,” Tashma said.

On Wednesday, MLC Veena Achaiah and her son Vishwas Achaiah visited Tashma and offered her help. “Vishwas Achaiah and his friends have offered to pay one year’s rent for our house and have promised to look after other expenses,” she added.

Hailing from a poor family in 2nd Monnangeri — which was destroyed in a landslide — Tashma had a flair for throwball since childhood. She has taken part in many throwball events, including those in Sri Lanka and Malaysia. She was part of the Indian throwball team that won an international championship in Bengaluru recently. However, she gave up her sporting career owing to financial constraints. Tashma, who completed her PU from Alva’s College, Mangaluru, now works as a data operator at Kodagu Medical College. Her parents Muthappa and Girija work at a homestay.

Life suddenly turned upside down for her on August 17. “At around 10 am that day, we started fleeing our homes after we noticed numerous cracks in the earth. We climbed uphill as roads were blocked owing to landslides. Walking through forests, we reached a relief centre at Cherambane at 9 pm,” she said recalling the horror. The family was later moved to a relief camp in Madikeri, where her story was learnt by many well-wishers and was circulated on social media.

Tashma hopes that the government offers her a permanent job. Though her immediate goal is to get a job and support her family, Tashma is ready to enter the throwball field and prove her mettle again ... if she gets more support.