Voters invited with tambula in Mysuru

Published: 31st August 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Activists invite voters for the ULB polls with tambula in Mysuru | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Invitations to vote, designed like a wedding invitation that was popular during the Assembly elections have made a come back for council elections too with a group of activists visiting homes near Nataraja College in Agrahara with the invitation

The invitation designed like a wedding card with voters represented as the groom of the wedding and candidates as the bride. It mentions a vote as the Mangalsutra and the date of voting as the Muhurtha of the holy union.

The activists went from house to house with the invitation and a Thambula or a platter of fruits, betel leaves and areca nut to symbolically invite the voters to the elections amusing many.  

“Even though we never miss an opportunity to vote, we were never positive about it because every politician seems to be ignorant and apathetic to the issues of the people. But it was refreshing to have been invited to the elections like this, it gave us a good feeling,” said Lakshmipriya, a resident of the area.
Social activists Raghuram Vajpayee, Vikram Iyengar and a few others were present.

