Activists welcome ban on elephant shows in circuses

Out of 35 circuses in India, only 10 to 12 of them have permission to use captive elephants.

File picture of elephants performing at a circus in Chikkamagaluru | G Veeresh

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Welcoming the Centre’s draft notification banning the use of captive elephants and other animals in circuses and mobile entertainment facilities, wildlife activists and animal welfare organizations in Karnataka say that this is a big step in ending the physical and mental abuse endured by these big mammals.

Out of 35 circuses in India, only 10 to 12 of them have permission to use captive elephants. Wildlife activist G Veeresh adds, “Elephants should not be used as performers in circuses. In fact, we filed a complaint against The Great Prabhat circus as they made four elephants do all sorts of things. In India, some circus companies still use elephants for shows and the ban notification is a welcome step.”

PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate says, “Successive inspections of circuses by expert teams between 2013-16 revealed the rampant and widespread abuse of animals in circuses. It showed handlers beating elephants with ankuses. They were kept chained continuously. Most animals displayed signs of severe psychological distress including constant swaying and self-mutilation.”

Giridhar Kulkarni, an activist, adds, “This is a positive step as cruelty against animals and their exploitation will come to an end. Hope the final notification comes.” The draft notification issued by MoEF on November 28 proposes to ban the use of all animals in circuses across the country. This ban will come into effect after 30 days.

