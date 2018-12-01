After kid’s death, stray dogs’ carcasses found

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After stray dogs mauled a two-year-old child to death at Pant Balekundri, several people have started killing strays in and around Belagavi on Friday.

The carcasses of stray dogs were found on Friday in various locations of Belagavi like at Camp area, entrance of JL Wing Infantry and at Vadgaon. A few stray dogs were also found dead at Pant Balekundri, where the tiny tot was attacked.

Abbasali Yusuf Sanadi was mauled by a pack of stray dogs on Wednesday evening and he breathed his last while battling for his life at a private hospital in Belagavi on Thursday.

Dr Shashidhar Nadagouda, Health Officer, Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), said the population of stray dogs has swollen drastically in recent years. As per law, he said all that the BCC can do is sterilise the stray dogs to control their population.

Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order), Belagavi, said police have not received any complaints, neither on stray dog menace nor against people killing stray dogs. Police will recommend the BCC to initiate measures to sort out the menace of stray dogs, she added.