Bengaluru woman tracks down conman to Mumbai, gets cops to arrest him

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru woman’s dogged efforts led to the arrest of a confidence trickster, who took away her high-end car after conning her into believing that he wanted to marry her. Thirty-year-old Sanjana G A (name changed) went on the trail of the conman, Mahesh Kulkarni (38), all the way to Mumbai and finally got him arrested. He has allegedly cheated women across states by posing as a businessman on matrimonial websites.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer from Mumbai said Sanjana landed at the airport police station on Tuesday and narrated how she had been conned by Kulkarni. According to Senior Inspector Alka Mandave, Kulkarni had created profiles on various matrimonial sites as a paid member and targeted well-off women. He had duped many to the tune of lakhs.

Mandave said, “Sanjana flew down to Mumbai and approached us. She said that she had met Kulkarni on a matrimonial site, and after they’d become acquainted, Kulkarni visited her in Bengaluru on October 29. He then told her he couldn’t take a flight to return to Mumbai and wanted to borrow her car for the road journey. An unsuspecting Sanjana agreed and gave him her SUV.”

However, after reaching Mumbai, Kulkarni stopped responding to Sanjana’s calls and messages. After trying for almost a month, Sanjana flew to Mumbai. Not knowing how to track him down, she went to the airport police station and Mandave offered to help. She did not want to lodge a complaint but just wanted her car back.

The police formed a team and, along with Sanjana, came up with a plan to trap Kulkarni. The police asked Sanjana to text him saying that she had Rs 25 lakh with her which she had brought to invest in some business and that she was at Mumbai airport. The message also said that she didn’t know anyone else in the city and wanted Kulkarni’s help just to be safe.

Cops scanning profiles

Kulkarni took the bait and decided to meet her at the airport. He reached the domestic airport on Tuesday evening to receive her. The police, who were waiting for him in plainclothes, immediately arrested him and ensured that Sanjana got back her SUV.

After thorough interrogation and going through his phone records, police called up several women who revealed about being cheated by the man. “We called a few numbers and found that he had duped several women. A suo motu case has been registered against him and we are investigating. We have received a few emails from the women whom we called,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai airport police station.

Mumbai police are scanning his social media profiles and have written to all matrimonial sites for more details of his profiles. They have also requested women to come forward if there are any similar cases. They have so far found seven women who have come forward and lodged complaints. He has duped widowed, separated or single women of their jewellery and cash to the tune of almost Rs 14 lakh. They also said that he was using the mobile number 9545519380 and cautioned women to be wary.