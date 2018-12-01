Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru woman tracks down conman to Mumbai, gets cops to arrest him

A Bengaluru woman’s dogged efforts led to the arrest of a confidence trickster, who took away her high-end car after conning her into believing that he wanted to marry her.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru woman’s dogged efforts led to the arrest of a confidence trickster, who took away her high-end car after conning her into believing that he wanted to marry her. Thirty-year-old Sanjana G A (name changed) went on the trail of the conman, Mahesh Kulkarni (38), all the way to Mumbai and finally got him arrested. He has allegedly cheated women across states by posing as a businessman on matrimonial websites.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer from Mumbai said Sanjana landed at the airport police station on Tuesday and narrated how she had been conned by Kulkarni. According to Senior Inspector Alka Mandave, Kulkarni had created profiles on various matrimonial sites as a paid member and targeted well-off women. He had duped many to the tune of lakhs.

Mandave said, “Sanjana flew down to Mumbai and approached us. She said that she had met Kulkarni on a matrimonial site, and after they’d become acquainted, Kulkarni visited her in Bengaluru on October 29. He then told her he couldn’t take a flight to return to Mumbai and wanted to borrow her car for the road journey. An unsuspecting Sanjana agreed and gave him her SUV.”

However, after reaching Mumbai, Kulkarni stopped responding to Sanjana’s calls and messages. After trying for almost a month, Sanjana flew to Mumbai. Not knowing how to track him down, she went to the airport police station and Mandave offered to help. She did not want to lodge a complaint but just wanted her car back.

The police formed a team and, along with Sanjana, came up with a plan to trap Kulkarni. The police asked Sanjana to text him saying that she had Rs 25 lakh with her which she had brought to invest in some business and that she was at Mumbai airport. The message also said that she didn’t know anyone else in the city and wanted Kulkarni’s help just to be safe.

Cops scanning profiles

Mumbai police are scanning Kulkarni’s social media profiles and have written to all matrimonial sites for more details of his profiles. They have also requested women to come forward if there are any similar cases. They have so far found seven women who have come forward and lodged complaints.

Kulkarni took the bait and decided to meet her at the airport. He reached the domestic airport on Tuesday evening to receive her. The police, who were waiting for him in plainclothes, immediately arrested him and ensured that Sanjana got back her SUV.

After thorough interrogation and going through his phone records, police called up several women who revealed about being cheated by the man. “We called a few numbers and found that he had duped several women. A suo motu case has been registered against him and we are investigating. We have received a few emails from the women whom we called,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai airport police station.

Mumbai police are scanning his social media profiles and have written to all matrimonial sites for more details of his profiles. They have also requested women to come forward if there are any similar cases. They have so far found seven women who have come forward and lodged complaints. He has duped widowed, separated or single women of their jewellery and cash to the tune of almost Rs 14 lakh. They also said that he was using the mobile number 9545519380 and cautioned women to be wary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
conman bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp