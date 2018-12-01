CM H D Kumaraswamy heeds to Siddaramaiah, says film city will be in Mysuru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rare bonhomie between the top leaders of the coalition partners in the government was on display at an event organised on Friday to pay tributes to actor-politician Ambareesh. Minutes after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the government not to change the location of the proposed film city, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy readily agreed.

“We cannot say no to whatever Siddaramanna (brother Siddaramaiah ) has suggested. The proposed film city will be located in Mysuru and we will develop a film university in Ramanagara,” the CM said. Kumaraswamy said he has a lot of plans for the film industry and the proposed film university will train people involved in various aspects of film making.

Friday’s announcement by the CM effectively reverses the announcement that he had made in his budget earlier this year. In the budget, the CM had stated that the film city will be located in Ramanagara. Kumaraswamy had won the assembly election from two constituencies — Ramanagara and Channapatna. He vacated the Ramanagara seat, which is now represented in the assembly by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, while he retained Channapatna.

Siddaramaiah, who spoke earlier, said the government should not change the location of the film city and should develop it in Mysuru itself.

“Please do not change the location of the Film City. We had proposed to develop it in Mysuru. I had allocated land for it and work has even started,” the former CM said while also pointing out to Kumaraswamy’s plans to change the location.

Siddaramaiah even suggested that the government name the Film City after Ambareesh as it was his wish to develop it in Mysuru.

The rare bonhomie between the two leaders, who don’t share a good rapport, is seen as an attempt to send the right message to people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though the Congress and JD(S) have formed the coalition government in the state, Siddaramaiah is not often seen with the top JD(S) leaders. They, however, campaigned together in the recent bypolls.