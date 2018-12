By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior Congress leader and former MLC Mir Aziz Ahmad passes away in Bengaluru

Senior Congress leader and former MLC Mir Aziz Ahmad (86) passed away on Friday morning in Bengaluru.

Being a loyal Congress party worker, Ahmad held the district Congress president post for more than 10 years.

He served in different capacities including as chairman of state minorities commission and as president of state wakf board. He got elected as a member of legislative council in 2003.